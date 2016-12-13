Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Dilawri Group of Companies acquires Automobiles Niquet

Published 13 December 2016

Dilawri Group of Companies has acquired Automobiles Niquet Audi and Volkswagen (Automobiles Niquet), for a combined total of eight dealerships in the Province of Quebec.

The acquisition of these two premier dealerships, representing the 59th and 60th dealership nationwide for the group, further diversifies Dilawri' s portfolio and enhances its position as Canada's largest automotive group.

Dilawri Group of Companies co-founder Kap Dilawri said: "Automobiles Niquet has a long-standing tradition of success driven by a focus on operational efficiency and customer service excellence. With a strong customer-centric and community orientated culture, the two dealerships are an ideal addition to our group.

"With the acquisition of Automobiles Niquet, we now proudly own and operate a total of four Audi and four Volkswagen franchised dealerships across Canada."

Having served the St-Bruno and Montérégie community since 1977, Automobiles Niquet has contributed to the growth of the community through ongoing collaboration with local organizations and fundraising activities.

To better represent the community it serves, Automobile Niquet Audi has been renamed Audi St-Bruno, while the Volkswagen dealership will continue operations under the Automobiles Niquet name.

Ideally situated on Route 116, the recently renovated state-of-the-art facilities are well positioned to support continued growth in the local market.

Audi St-Bruno general manager Stéphane Dumaine said: "We are very excited to be a part of Dilawri Group of Companies. We share a common vision of connecting our customers with brands they know and trust."

Automobiles Niquet Volkswagen general manager Jean Niquet said: "Dilawri's leading innovation in the automotive sector will serve as great asset in enhancing the dealership and our digital customer experience as we move forward."



Source: Company Press Release

